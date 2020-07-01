Sassa considering new database for rejected R350 relief grant applicants

Many applications were rejected because they didn't initially meet the criteria.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday said it was considering creating another database for applicants who failed to obtain the R350 relief grant.

Sassa said after careful screening, it turned out that more than 70% of those who had been rejected actually do qualify.

The R350 grant is part of government's COVID-19 relief package aimed at helping unemployed South Africans who are not receiving any form of income.

Sassa said last month, about 50% of processed applications did not qualify in terms of the criteria, with most applicants either already receiving UIF benefits or qualified to receive the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

However, the agency said it had now decided to update its database to reconsider the rejected cases.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said: “We have to be certain if a person is indeed receiving from the UIF. Unfortunately, in some instances, there are a majority of people who complained saying they were not getting any benefits from the UIF.”

He said another application process would inform prospective beneficiaries about how to apply.

Sassa said out of the over 3 million applications it received, more than 2.5 million people had already been paid.

