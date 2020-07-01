Ramaphosa to host virtual community imbizo on COVID-19 tonight

The nation will be able to talk to the president about the problems they're facing as well as have an opportunity to offer solutions.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday evening interact with communities through a virtual imbizo on the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be broadcast on radio and television stations across the country at 6pm.

This comes as the country is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases with 151,209 infections reported since the start of the pandemic.

So far, 73,543 people have recovered.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will today, 01 July 2020, interact with communities across the nation through a virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus. https://t.co/2ZDSon9rMR#StaySafe#PresidentialImbizo pic.twitter.com/fb79wRX1n5 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 1, 2020

