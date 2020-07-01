Prasa in KZN says it suffered damages worth millions due to vandalism

The rail operator said this had delayed the resumption of operations under level three regulations, but they were working to get the trains back on the tracks.

DURBAN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in KwaZulu-Natal said it had suffered millions of rand in damages as a result of vandalism during the lockdown.

The rail operator said this had delayed the resumption of operations under level three regulations, but they were working to get the trains back on the tracks.

It’s not yet given a date for when the trains will be running in KZN again.

Prasa KZN spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said criminals had taken advantage of the lockdown.

“Cables have been stolen, they have vandalised substations, even in latrines, the basins and taps have been removed.”

Nomnganga said operations would gradually resume starting in the province's business hub of eThekwini and he’s asked commuters to prepare for the new normal.

“They need to ensure they wear their masks, make sure that they have their personal sanitisers and be on time because trains will only be operating at peak times.”

Nomnganga said they had developed safety and health protocols in partnership with the Department of Health.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.