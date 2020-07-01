Police plead for assistance after deadly Philippi East double shootings

Detectives are investigating the possibility that the two shooting incidents were linked.

CAPE TOWN - South African Police Service detectives are probing two deadly shootings in Philippi East.

Several people were killed in the incidents reported on Tuesday. In the first shooting in Lower Crossroads, a 19-year-old man was gunned down.

The suspects then fired shots at police, who returned fire, killing one gunman.

In the second incident, four men were shot dead at a house in Block 4. A fifth victim died in hospital.

The police's Novela Potelwa said on Wednesday that officers were investigating the possibility that the two shooting incidents were linked.

"It is alleged that seven men stormed a house and fired shots randomly. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police," she said.

Less than two weeks ago on Youth Day, a shooting during a protest in the same area left a seven-year-old child and 33-year-old man dead. It is unknown who fired the shots, and a community leader said the man was walking passed the protest when he was shot at.

