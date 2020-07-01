Pandor: Denial of the rights of Palestinians is intolerable

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng drew criticism last week after he seemed to publicly support Israel, contradicting South Africa's official foreign policy.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Tuesday said the denial of the rights of Palestinians was intolerable.



Pressure is mounting on Mogoeng to apologise for his comments.

Mogoeng was in a Jerusalem Post webinar alongside the South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein - where he said South Africans and Africans at large had not cut diplomatic ties with colonisers yet they criticised Israel.

“Did Israel take away our land or the land of Africa, did Israel take our mineral wealth? We’ve got to move from a position of principle here.”

Pandor said its time countries stood together to help the two nations find a solution.

“We’ve had resolution after resolution of the United Nations. I think what we need to do is establish a block of countries commitment to providing a strong solution that would be palatable to both nations.”

