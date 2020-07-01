Only the Southern Line reopens as trains back on track in WC

Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans for the limited-service to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail will resume with limited services as of Wednesday in the Western Cape.

To start with, only the Southern Line will reopen, operating between Cape Town and Retreat stations.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said only four train lines would be in operation across the country.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said as of Monday, the gradual service resumption starts. This means that 26 trains will operate during the peaks, which is in the mornings and afternoons.

“…To educate our commuters with compliance and also to test out our contingency plans.”

The off-peak period will be serviced by 12 trains and they will not be packed the way they were before the pandemic.

Carriages can run at only 30% to 50% capacity and every carriage has separate entry and exit doors.

“It is anticipated that each trip will accommodate between 350 and 400 commuters. Most stations will have dedicated entries.”

Trains will stop at 13 stations; five smaller stations will remain closed.

