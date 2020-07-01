NW's Mokgoro concerned with community transmission in COVID-19 hot spots

During an oversite visit to coronavirus hot spots around the province, North West Premier Job Mokgoro announced there were now 4,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro said that while the mining industry had worked effortlessly to contain the spread of COVID-19, community transmissions are still a concern.

During an oversite visit to coronavirus hot spots around the province, the premier announced there were now 4,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

He said that at least 50% of those cases were within the mining areas of Rustenburg.

Mokgoro also met with the Minerals Council on Wednesday to outline how the sector and the provincial government could manage the outbreak in communities.

"As you all know, it is in the mining areas that we have our hot spots, that is why where small fires come up you must be able to douse them, otherwise they won't be able to manage them."

The provincial government has also opened a 200-bed makeshift hospital to increase capacity in the battle against the virus.

"The field hospital is opening today and it's yet another stride in the right direction, including making progress in containing the virus."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.