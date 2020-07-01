NW Premier Makgoro to visit COVID-19 hotspots in mining sector

During his oversite visit, Mokgoro will also open a 200-bed makeshift hospital at the Royal Bafokeng Mine.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro is expected to visit coronavirus hotspots in the mining sector on Wednesday as government increases efforts to curb the spread of the virus in mining communities.

The province is grappling to contain the spread of the virus in mining areas particularly in Rustenburg, which accounts for more than 50% of the 3,931 confirmed cases in the province.

The premier will also meet with the Minerals Councils South Africa.

Spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “For us to have a structured approach to fighting COVID-19, especially in the North West, executive officers of mining houses have to be on the same page.”

