Man arrested for raping teen (14) at CT modeling agency

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly having raped a teenage girl at a modeling agency in the Cape Town CBD.

Police conducted a search and seizure operation at the premises in Loop Street on Tuesday.

It's alleged that the 14-year-old girl went for a photo shoot last Friday when she's believed to have been raped by the suspect.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Regional Court. Anyone who may have fallen victim to sexual violence in the modeling agency in Cape Town, which cannot be named at this stage, is requested to contact the investigating officer."

