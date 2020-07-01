Makwetu expected to release consolidated local govt audits today

However, this is also the first time that the AG’s office will exercise its new powers to act on corruption and the abuse of public finances.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is expected to release the outcome of the consolidated local government audits on Wednesday morning, which ordinarily displays the poor management of the country’s municipal finances.

It’s expected that Makwetu will report back on the worsening state of municipal finances across the country.

However, this is also the first time that the AG’s office will exercise its new powers to act on corruption and the abuse of public finances.

According to the new act governing the functioning of the AG, he now has the authority to refer to irregular materials for investigation and issue binding recommendations.

Only 18 municipalities had clean audits in the last reporting period covering 2018 to 2019.

Irregular expenditure in municipalities amounted to R21.2 billion, an improvement from the 2016-2017 year where irregular expenditure was R27.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government's boasting as 72% of the province's municipalities are in good financial health.

Local government MEC Anton Bredell said out of 257 municipalities in the country, only 20 were awarded clean audits 13 of those are in the Cape.

Bredell's spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “Out of the 30 municipalities, 13 were awarded clean audits. In 2009, there were zero clean audits in the Western Cape, so we would like to congratulate our municipalities.”

