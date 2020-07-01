Maimane's OSA disappointed with court decision on bid to halt schools reopening

The court in its judgment said that it was satisfied with government’s plans to stop the spread of COVID-19 at schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The One South Africa Movement (OSA) said that it was disappointed by the Pretoria High Court's decision to dismiss its application to have schools closed.

Mmusi Maimane and his organisation approached the courts arguing that schools were not yet ready to receive pupils during alert level three of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The court in its judgment said that it was satisfied with government’s plans to stop the spread of COVID-19 at schools.

Maimane said that despite his respect for courts, he was disappointed at the decision to allow schools to remain open.

He said that he believed that schools were not ready to reopen and that pupils from schools with poor infrastructure would suffer the most.

The court has found that there’s no legal requirement preventing the state from reopening schools.

The movement’s Dipolelo Moime: "We will continue to advocate for safe schools on behalf of all the people who have signed our petition to hold this particular government to account and to hold Minister Angie Motshekga to account."

Since the reopening of schools for grades 7 and 12 this month over 700 schools have seen cases, with more than 1,000 teachers and pupils being infected.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.