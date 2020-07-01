Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban

The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Doping Tribunal Panel has on Wednesday handed down an 8-year ban on former Springbok and Sharks hooker, Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle.



This is his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10-year period.

Ralepelle’s first positive case was ruled a no-fault decision and he then received a reprimand. The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction, which they ruled to be the player’s second doping offense.

“The hearings were adjourned multiple times and were held over a period of six months. The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offense,” said a statement from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport.

The ban will expire on 27 January 2027 while Ralepelle has 21 days to file an appeal against the sanction.