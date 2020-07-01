Hillbrow clinic expected to reopen today after strike by health workers

Employees refused to work saying they cannot put their lives at risk due to the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health on Tuesday said the Hillbrow Community Health Centre was expected to reopen on Wednesday morning following a strike by health workers.

Employees refused to work saying they could not put their lives at risk due to the coronavirus.

They claimed that colleagues, including several senior managers, had tested positive for COVID-19 but were still required to work.

Health workers stopped working on Tuesday, saying on a number of occasions, they had advised management that the facility should be closed. They later took their frustration to the streets of Hillbrow.

The Gauteng department’s Kwara Kekana reacted to their concerns: “The Gauteng Department of Health can confirm that the Hillbrow clinic was closed as a result of one member testing positive for COVID-19. There was an interruption in services and the clinic was fogged and disinfected to ensure that there is a continuation of services.”

Workers at the facility disputed this saying the facility had not been deep-cleaned or disinfected.



There was also a heated exchange between the management and patients outside the locked gates of the centre.

Patients have been advised to return on Wednesday, however, it remains to be seen if they will.

