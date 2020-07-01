Hard lockdown a possibility as SA’s COVID-19 cases rise to 151,209

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 48.6% with over 73,000 people making recoveries.

JOHANNESBURG – One-hundred-and-twenty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the national toll to 2,657.

On Tuesday night, Health Minister Zweli Mkize also announced 6,945 new infections were picked up over the past 24-hour cycle pushing the cumulative number of cases over the 150,000 mark.

However, the minister has warned South Africans to brace for continued spikes in confirmed cases and deaths.

He's warned another hard lockdown "may become necessary" to curb the pandemic.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/blLL6BmowV — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 30, 2020