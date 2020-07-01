Firefighter's family homeless after fire, City of Joburg asks public to help

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi pleaded with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house.

JOHANNESBURG - The widow and child of firefighter Samuel Sambo, who died in 2005, have been left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019.

"We want to assist one of our brothers who lost his life 15 years ago coming from work. His widow and two children are now homeless due to a fire which occurred in December," he told Bongani Bingwa.

Mulaudzi said that firefighters all over the country have come together to lend a helping hand. They have already raised R50,000.

"We are pleading with 702 listeners to assist us with whatever items they assist with, like building materials or furniture which we will put inside when we are finished building."

