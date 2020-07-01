eThekwini homeless people hope for better future after doing computer course

The skills development programme forms part of interventions that the local government has been able to achieve as a result of the lockdown.

DURBAN - Dozens of homeless people in eThekwini said that they were hopeful of a brighter future after completing a basic computer skills training programme.

The skills development programme forms part of interventions that the local government has been able to achieve as a result of the lockdown.

In March, the city was forced to find shelter for about 2,000 homeless people.

Since then, the city's most destitute have benefited from several social and health interventions aimed at improving their lives.

NGOs based in eThekwini said that the city had managed to implement more programmes targeted at homeless people over past three months than it had in years.

Ntokozo Ngcobo of the Sakhisizwe Community Project, an NGO, said that they were happy about what they had been able to achieve with the eThekwini Municipality, in partnership with the provincial Social Development Department.

He said that their computer skills development programme was popular among the homeless.

"Even now, we have the first 55 graduating, we have about 165 who are still waiting for the training. So today, it's just the first phase of the first learners and in the next few weeks we are continuing with the rest of them."

Ngcobo has appealed for a long-term plan for the homeless, saying he was concerned that many would be forced to go back to the streets after the lockdown was lifted.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.