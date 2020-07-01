Eskom warns Gauteng residents of load reduction on Wednesday night

The power utility said that its network was currently under severe strain, with a number of areas in the province set to go dark.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would carry out more load reduction in Gauteng between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday.

Unlike loadshedding, the embattled company said that this measure was aimed at protecting its infrastructure from a surge in illegal electricity usage.

Areas including Soweto, the Vaal and the West Rand have endured persistent blackouts due to overuse and vandalism.

Eskom's Reneiloe Semenya: "The following customers will be affected: in Soweto we have Dobsonville, Jabavu, Meadowlands, Mofolo and Orlando. In the Vaal region we have Evaton, Small Farms, Orange Farm and Drieziek. Lastly, the customers in Cosmo City and Zandspruit will also be affected. Eskom would like to urge members of the public to switch off all electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns."

The utility has urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the load reduction period.