Enough debating: MPs want bills on GBV finalised urgently

The National Assembly on Tuesday held another debate on gender-based violence following a spate of femicides over the past few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) want to do more to curb the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and not just debate the matter.

The National Assembly on Tuesday held another debate on gender-based violence following a spate of femicides over the past few weeks.

MPs, like the Economic Freedom Fighter’s Veronica Mente, said lawmakers in Parliament had not done enough to deal with the problem.

She’s also called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for not fulfilling an undertaking to introduce legislation on gender-based violence.

“President Ramaphosa promised that the government would introduce a legislative amendment to ensure, among other things, that there is no way for perpetrators of gender-based violence and that the sentences to these offences are tightened. Up to this day, no amendments from the Cabinet to the legislation have been introduced," she said.

Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone said a bill dealing with the forensic DNA of convicted criminals needed to be finalised.

“There is a piece of legislation that we need to push through and it’s the forensic bill legislation. Currently, 46,000 schedule eight convicts do not have DNA samples listed with the South African government. We do not know if they have been released, we do not know where they are.”

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has also added her voice saying it should be about real change and not a competition on who makes the most dramatic speeches.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.