EC woman handed 9-year sentence for defrauding employer out of millions

Between August 2014 and 2017, Bridgette Wait stole just over R3 million from Tag Yachts SA in St Francis Bay where she worked in an administrative position.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape woman has been jailed for nine years by the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for having defrauded two of her previous employers out of millions of rands.

Her duties included uploading the company's creditors banking details onto the system for payment but she added her own personal details as well.

Consequently, the company made 220 payments into her personal bank accounts and as a result, it was placed under business rescue.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani said that while Wait worked as the personal assistant for a director at a clothing company in 2018 in Jeffreys Bay, she also defrauded that business out of nearly R300,000.

"Part of her duties was to upload the beneficiary banking details of the company on the FNB online facility of Bull Clothing. She substituted three banking details of the beneficiaries with her own account details."

