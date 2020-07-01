DA denied direct access to ConCourt to challenge lockdown regulations

The court has ruled that it's not in the interests of justice to hear the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application for direct access in challenging the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act and lockdown regulations.

The DA argued that the regulations were inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid because the Act surpassed the powers of Parliament.

Government opposed the application, urging the court not to grant the party direct access because the matter was not urgent.

The matter was then dismissed.

