CT Metrorail reports smooth limited service operations on Wednesday

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail said that operations ran smoothly as the rail operator resumed limited services on Wednesday.

Only the southern line has reopened and is operating between Cape Town and Retreat stations.

Trial trips will be used to stress-test operational plans for the limited service to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said that about 300 commuters travelled during this morning's peak-hour trial service.

"This was between 6.30am and 8am. Only one of the five outbound trains was cancelled, the other four operated as per schedule. Trains were sanitised on arrival at the terminal and in stations. By and large, our commuters adhered beautifully with the COVID-19 regulations and no incidents were reported."

