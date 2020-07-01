Court dismisses Maimane's bid to halt reopening of schools
Mmusi Maimane approached the court arguing that schools were not yet ready to receive pupils during the COVID-19 outbreak, as many were still battling poor infrastructure and sanitation amongst other problems.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's court bid to challenge the reopening of schools.
MEDIA ALERT~ High Court dismisses One South Africa Movement’s case for safer schools. We are disappointed in the outcome but will continue to advocate for safer schools as the numbers are rising everyday. Our WhatsApp hotline is still open for those who want to share info with us pic.twitter.com/MowFdnHrGt— One South Africa Movement (@OneSA_Movement) July 1, 2020