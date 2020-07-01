20°C / 22°C
Court dismisses Maimane's bid to halt reopening of schools

Mmusi Maimane approached the court arguing that schools were not yet ready to receive pupils during the COVID-19 outbreak, as many were still battling poor infrastructure and sanitation amongst other problems.

FILE: Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's court bid to challenge the reopening of schools.

He approached the court arguing that schools were not yet ready to receive pupils during the COVID-19 outbreak, as many were still battling poor infrastructure and sanitation amongst other problems.

More to follow.

