CoCT probing Empolweni eviction incident in which man pulled from home naked

According to the city, these structures were illegally erected on city-owned land.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has over the past two days torn down four homes in eMpolweni in Khayelitsha.

According to the city, these structures were illegally erected on city-owned land.

Attorney at the Legal Resources Center, Khensani Motileni, said that one of the residents was removed from his home naked.

"They pulled one of our clients from his home while he was taking a bath, so we're currently on the ground right now taking instructions from clients."

She said that the man was also pepper-sprayed.

The city said that it was urgently investigating the actions of law enforcement officers involved in this operation.

#Khayelitsha the City of Cape Town says it is conducting an urgent investigation into the law enforcement officers who torn down structures in eMpolweni. This after a video was shared online of a man being removed from his home, naked. @jareater pic.twitter.com/jq1Xzk0Jsm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.