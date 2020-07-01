20°C / 22°C
CoCT probing Empolweni eviction incident in which man pulled from home naked

According to the city, these structures were illegally erected on city-owned land.

A screengrab from a video taken on 1 July 2020 in which Cape Town law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha.
A screengrab from a video taken on 1 July 2020 in which Cape Town law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has over the past two days torn down four homes in eMpolweni in Khayelitsha.

According to the city, these structures were illegally erected on city-owned land.

Attorney at the Legal Resources Center, Khensani Motileni, said that one of the residents was removed from his home naked.

"They pulled one of our clients from his home while he was taking a bath, so we're currently on the ground right now taking instructions from clients."

She said that the man was also pepper-sprayed.

The city said that it was urgently investigating the actions of law enforcement officers involved in this operation.

