CoCT offers emergency accommodation to evicted Hangberg family

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has offered a Hangberg family emergency accommodation.

This comes after the city tore down the family's home in Hangberg over a week ago.

According to the city, the structure was erected illegally.

The residents took the City of Cape Town to court and the matter was heard last Friday.

The lawyer representing the community, Vernon Seymour, said that the judge suggested that the parties attempt to settle the matter.

"We received a proposal for settlement form the city. We then agreed that my clients will consider it. The proposal contained alternative emergency accommodation for the family who was evicted."

The Hangberg community inspected the temporary relocation site on Tuesday.

"We looked at the place and made an assessment of the suitability. We took a decision and conveyed that decision to the city who are now considering what we put on the table and hopefully they will respond positively."

The matter is due back in court on 7 July.

