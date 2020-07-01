Assault case against comedian Soli Philander remanded until 4 September

He's currently out on warning and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - An assault case against local actor Soli Philander has been remanded until 4 September.

He's currently out on warning and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court earlier this week.

He's been charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and damage to property.

Philander was arrested over the weekend following an incident at the Marion Institute in Chapel Street in which he apparently violated a protection order.

He's been part of a group of District Six community members who've been fighting to reclaim the property.

The comedian had also taken to social media claiming a child was living with a paedophile in the community centre and said the girl had since been taken to a place of safety.

