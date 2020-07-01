ANC confirms reinstatement of 2 Limpopo officials implicated in VBS scandal

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the NEC decided to reinstate the pair.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that its national executive committee resolved to reinstate two Limpopo officials implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

They include former Vhembe executive mayor Florence Radzilani and Danny Msiza.

Radzilani was named in the Great Bank Heist report as having allegedly received R300,000 as a Christmas gift from the bank's directors after her municipality deposited money.

The Hawks said that 20 municipalities deposited nearly R3.5 billion with VBS against provisions in the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Despite all this, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the NEC decided to reinstate the pair.

"The report noted that it is now close to two years since the two comrades stepped aside from their positions as provincial deputy chair and provincial treasurer respectively. The national executive committee took a decision to reinstate these two comrades immediately."

