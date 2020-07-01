African National Congress fails to pay employees again

It’s the second time workers have been left in the lurch after their wages failed to come through on 25 June.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has once again failed to pay employee salaries.

It’s the second time workers have been left in the lurch after their wages failed to come through on 25 June.

The party said they could expect to be paid by the next week Monday.

The ANC has apologised for any inconvenience caused and said the failure to pay was the result of the crisis facing the country at the moment.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe has not yet been available for comment.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.