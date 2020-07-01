92 more deaths take SA COVID-19 death toll to 2,749

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 92 more coronavirus deaths to take the national death toll to 2,749.

This comes as the Health Department confirmed 8,124 new cases of the virus. This takes the total number of cases to 159,333.

The Western Cape is still the epicentre of the pandemic with 64,377 cases (40.4%) while Gauteng has 45,944 cases (28.8%) and the Eastern Cape has 29,340 (18.4%) cases.

To date, 76,025 people have recovered from the virus.