291 EC schools affected by COVID-19, premier requests SANDF's assistance

CAPE TOWN - Two-hundred-and-ninety-one schools in the Eastern Cape have been affected by COVID-19.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane painted a grim picture of the disease's effects, saying 200 of these schools remain closed while 91 have been reopened.

The province's coronavirus command council gave a status update of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the province on Tuesday.

Mabuyane said in light of the strain on the health system, they had requested national government to deploy the South African National Defence Force’s medical team to assist with COVID-19 interventions.

“In light of our system being overwhelmed, we had made a request for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force health team to further enforce our efforts to confront COVID-19 head-on.”

Mabuyane said 24 health workers were part of the 397 COVID-19 patients in the Eastern Cape who've died since the disease broke out.

“We remain hopeful that the 888 health workers who tested positive for the coronavirus will recover.”

