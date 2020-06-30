Woman, daughter (3) die in shack fire in Bethelsdorp

The blaze broke out on Monday night in the Danny Jordaan informal settlement in Bloemendal.

CAPE TOWN - A mom and her 3-year-old child have both died in a shack fire in Bethelsdorp.

It's unknown how the fire started at this stage.

Police are investigating.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "It is alleged that at about 10pm last night the neighbours in the Danny Jordaan informal settlement in Bloemendal heard frantic screams for help. When they went outside they saw the shack on fire. The woman, approximately 30-years-old, and her 3-year-old daughter died in the fire."

