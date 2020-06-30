Tariff hike for Gauteng health services won’t overburden residents - committee

From 1 July, residents would have to pay 4.9% more for provincial hospitals, mortuaries, and ambulance services.

JOHANNESBURG - As Gauteng grapples with the latest surge in COVID-19 infections, the provincial legislature on Monday said the approved tariff hike for public health services would not be a burden on residents.

The tariff increase comes as Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warned the economic hub was becoming a COVID-19 hotspot.

The committee on scrutiny of subordinate legislation said it took into consideration the economic impact faced by residents when approving the amended fee.

“In approving these adjustments, the committee took into consideration the current unfavourable economic environment brought about by COVID-19 and its impact on ordinary citizens as well as the need for the provincial government to generate revenue in order to strengthen its capacity to provide much-needed healthcare services,” said committee chairperson Dulton Adams.

While the fee adjustments would not affect any persons receiving social grants or children under six, Adams said foreign nationals would still be expected to pay.

“In terms of the approved regulations, all foreign nationals are classified as full-paying patients except refugees with valid documents,” he said.

The committee said the tariff hike would ensure the provincial health system could handle the demand of the looming COVID-19 spike.

