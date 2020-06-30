Suspect accused of raping Philippi woman (70) due in court today

Police said the 50-year-old man was expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been attacked by an angry Philippi community after he allegedly raped an elderly woman.

Police said the 50-year-old man is expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The suspect is believed to have sexually assaulted a 70-year-old woman in the Siyahlala informal settlement on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The suspect who was allegedly beaten by the community members was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment. Once the suspect is charged, he will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.