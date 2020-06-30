Rondebosch Boys’ pupils donate matric dance funds to feed the needy

Cameron De Kock, the school’s SRC member, said the grade decided to do an external fundraiser, which raised about R11,000.

CAPE TOWN - Grade 11 pupils at Rondebosch Boys’ High School in the Western Cape have decided to donate the money they would have spent on their matric ball next year to help feed residents impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds would go to a local soup kitchen that feeds underprivileged residents during these tough times.

Cameron De Kock, the school’s Student Representative Council member, said the pupils decided to do an external fundraiser, which raised about R11,000.

The money was going to be donated for next year’s matric dance, but De Kock said the entire grade voted to rather give the cash to Howards’ Soup Kitchen.

“When I saw the condition that people were living in and the need for food and funding there, I just knew the money needed to go to where it would make a change,” De Kock said.

Listen to Cameron De Kock’s interview on CapeTalk below:

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.