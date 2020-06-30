Prasa confirms limited service on 4 rail lines to resume on Wednesday

Prasa said that it would adhere to all COVID-19 hygiene protocols, which include social distancing on platforms and inside trains.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed that it will resume limited services on four train lines across the country from Wednesday.

Rail operations have been offline since the COVID-19 lockdown started in March.

Prasa said that it would adhere to all COVID-19 hygiene protocols, which include social distancing on platforms and inside trains.

In the Western Cape, only the Southern Line will reopen, which means that trains will be operating between Cape Town and Retreat stations.

However, it's not clear at which stations trains will stop.

Metrorail has previously stated that trains will only stop at key stations.

Operations are also limited to the morning and afternoon peak, but Metrorail has also yet to provide timetables.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday visited some Prasa sites in Gauteng.

"Frontline staff, you're going to be doing an important job tomorrow. Don't compromise on the rules, don't. Once that train is over capacity and people are doing as they wish, that train cannot move."

The minister said that no commuter will set foot inside a train without a face mask and the rail agency is encouraging passengers to arrive at stations earlier than usual for screening and hand sanitisation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.