Police probing fatal Masiphumelele shooting

CAPE TOWN - Ocean View police are investigating the murder of a man in Masiphumelele.

The 50-year-old victim was gunned down in the community earlier on Tuesday.

Police said that the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana: "The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation, with no arrests at this stage. Police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book."

