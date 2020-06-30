Police probing fatal Masiphumelele shooting
Police said that the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.
CAPE TOWN - Ocean View police are investigating the murder of a man in Masiphumelele.
The 50-year-old victim was gunned down in the community earlier on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana: "The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation, with no arrests at this stage. Police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book."