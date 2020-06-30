Pilot killed in plane crash at Wonderboom Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority said that it was unclear exactly what happened.

JOHANNESBURG - A person has been killed in a crash involving a light aircraft at Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria.

The authority said that the pilot was the only person on board.

The authority's Kabelo Ledwaba said that investigators had been deployed to the scene.

"This accident was reported to the investigating team at approximately 1.30pm and according to the information we have at hand at this point, there was only one person on board, who we are told, was unfortunately fatally injured."

