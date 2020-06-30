Petrol price to go up by R1.72 per litre at midnight

The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will increase R1.72 a litre while diesel is set to go up by R1.73 and illuminating paraffin by R2.85.

JOHANNESBURG - South African motorists will be hit with another hefty fuel price hike from Wednesday.

The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will increase R1.72 a litre while diesel is set to go up by R1.73 and illuminating paraffin by R2.85.

Motorists saw a steep decline in the fuel price during the first few months of lockdown but with the recent surge in international oil price due to the increase in global economic activity, fuel will cost more in the pumps.

"The average international product prices for Petrol, Diesel and Illuminating Paraffin increased during the period under review. The Rand appreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period," the department said in a statement.

More to follow.