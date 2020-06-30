Motorists rush to fill tanks before midnight fuel price hike

The Energy Department has released the adjusted fuel price increases for July, which will also see the cost of diesel and illuminating paraffin rise substantially.

JOHANNESBURG - With fuel prices set to increase sharply at midnight, many cash-strapped South Africans will be looking to fill up their vehicles, saying that every rand counts.

The Energy Department’s Robert Maake said that the key contributor to the rise in prices at the pumps comes as countries around the world ease their lockdown restrictions to revive the economy, boosting the demand for oil, boosting prices.

"Petrol 93 octane will increase by R1.53 and 95 octane will increase by R1.72 cents per litre, diesel will increase by R1.73 and R1.59 cents per litre, then paraffin at retail level will increase by R2.85 a litre."

Some motorists said that they’ll be filling up their tanks before midnight.

"I'm filling because prices are going up and everything is expensive, so I just want to get petrol because tomorrow is going to be too expensive," one motorist said.

"I', feeling the burden because of what we're currently going through with the pandemic, so it's bad, it's very bad for us," another motorist said.

"Whether we fill up today or tomorrow, inevitably we use the petrol. It would be nice, though, if government could give us a little bit of reprieve in terms of the price," a Gauteng motorist opined.

South Africans benefitted from extremely low prices over the past three months due to a lack of demand and a standoff between oil-producing nations Saudi Arabia and Russia.

