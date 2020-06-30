Mother & toddler die in EC informal dwelling fire

The blaze broke out in the Danny Jordaan informal settlement in Bloemendal.

CAPE TOWN - A mother and her three-year-old child died on Monday night in an informal dwelling fire in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape.

The blaze broke out in the Danny Jordaan informal settlement in Bloemendal. It is unknown how the fire started.

In a statement, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an inquest docket was opened.

“It is alleged that at about 10 pm, the neighbours of the Danny Jordaan informal settlement in Bloemendal, heard frantic screams for help.

“When they went outside, they saw the home on fire. The deceased are unknown at this stage and police have yet to trace their next of kin,” Naidu said.

