Mogoeng Mogoeng’s remarks on Israel compromise integrity of judiciary - Casac

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) on Monday said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had compromised the integrity of the judiciary.

The chief justice has faced criticism following his comments last week on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a webinar for The Jerusalem Post.

Through his remarks, Mogoeng appeared to voice support for Israel.

Mogoeng was in a Jerusalem Post webinar alongside the South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein - where he said South Africans and Africans at large had not cut diplomatic ties with colonisers yet they criticised Israel.

“Did Israel take away our land or the land of Africa, did Israel take our mineral wealth? We’ve got to move from a position of principle here.”

Casac said if Mogoeng wished to comment on issues unrelated to his position as the head of the judiciary, he would be free to do so when he was no longer tied by the responsibilities of that office.

Casac’s executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said Mogoeng had brought the South African judiciary into dispute and should withdraw his remarks and apologise to all South Africans.

“We, therefore, call upon the chief justice to reconsider and unequivocally withdraw his remarks and apologise to all South Africans.

“This is not a matter of denying the chief justice his rights as a citizen; it is that the office he holds requires that he respects the Constitution, and its injunction that the integrity of the judiciary be protected. This is his primary responsibility, one that comes with holding high public office,” Naidoo said in a statement.

