Metrorail set to gradually phase in services from Wednesday

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail is gearing up to resume services in the Western Cape, but Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula must approve this.

The rail operator on Monday said services would be phased in gradually.

Earlier this month, Mbalula indicated that Metrorail services were projected to resume on 1 July.

The minister was inspecting the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s state of readiness and would advise if he is satisfied on Tuesday.

Metrorail said once it got the nod from Mbalula, it would start running a limited-service with stops only at key stations and no trains on Sundays.

“No mask no entry. Commuters' hands will be sanitised when they come inside a train, and they’re going to have to adhere to the physical distance markers. We have done everything we can to comply with the regulations,” said Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott.

Scott said commuters would be required to maintain physical distance at stations, platforms and on trains.

“We will have a dedicated entrance [and] dedicated exits. Once the dedicated number of tickets are sold, a sold-out sign will go up at the station,” she said.

Inside carriages, there are clear signs on seats to ensure social distancing.

There are also yellow distance markers at stations, ticket sale points, and on platforms.

