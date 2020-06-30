Mapisa-Nqakula taken to task over SANDF's heavy-handedness during lockdown

CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been taken to task for the heavy-handedness shown by some soldiers during the lockdown.

Mapisa-Nqakula has appeared before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to answer oral questions as part of the peace and security cluster.

Mapisa-Nqakula again faced questions relating to the killing of Collins Khosa, who died after being assaulted by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members.

One of the questions posed to the Defence Minister was whether any members of the SANDF were facing any criminal charges related to their deployment to enforce lockdown regulations.

She told members of the NCOP that there were three reported cases, including the killing of Khosa.

“Earlier on chair I went through each one of the cases and what has been done. What matters, which is important to us, is that where people have been violated, the (matter) should be reported to the South African Police Services. South Africans have done that.”

Mapisa-Nqakula was also asked about whether any directives were given to soldiers before their deployment before listing the dos and don’ts for SANDF members.

