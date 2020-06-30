KZN Education Dept: COVID-19 measures working despite rising infections

The province’s Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that with guidance from the Health Department they had relooked at their virus containment measures.

DURBAN - The number of reported COVID-19 cases at schools in KwaZulu-Natal has continued to rise but officials insist that virus containment measures at institutions are working.

The province’s Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that there were now 262 known cases of the coronavirus at the province’s schools.

This is a 40% increase from 187 cases announced by Premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday.

MEC Mshengu said that COVID-19 cases at schools were most prevalent among teachers.

"Sixty-two infections have been recorded, with 194 being educators and the rest being divided between the learners, security guards and some food handlers that have tested positive, including the office-based staff."

Mshengu said that with guidance from the Health Department they had relooked at their virus containment measures.

"We now no longer simply close a school once a positive infection has been reported. We get guided by the health Department who says, 'you can close this area, decontaminate it an open it within 48 hours."

Mshengu called on teachers and pupils to follow safety measures even when they were off school premises, saying that this would assist in preventing cluster outbreaks at institutions.

