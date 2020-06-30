Hillbrow Health Centre patients angered as staff strike over COVID-19 infections

Workers at the facility claim that colleagues, including several senior managers, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - Patients at the Hillbrow Community Health Centre have voiced their anger after staff refused to work, saying that they could not put their lives at risk due to COVID-19.

Workers at the facility claim that colleagues, including several senior managers, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They claimed that they were being forced to report for duty, despite their colleagues refusing to isolate.

This comes after the Health Department warned that Gauteng could be the next epicentre of the virus, with infections rising at a rapid rate.

Patients voiced their anger and frustration outside the locked gate of the Hillbrow Community Health Centre.

This is where staff members have gone on strike after some staff members tested positive but were told to work.

Employees said they wanted the centre to be closed and decontaminated, but this hasn’t happened.

They said that their co-workers were testing positive every day, with one of them admitted to the intensive care unit.

Management has responded, saying that patients should return on Wednesday and that the centre would be deep cleaned.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.