Health workers at Hillbrow centre protest over safety concerns

HILLBROW - Around 200 health workers at the Hillbrow Community Health Centre went on strike on Tuesday.

They claim several colleagues, including senior managers, had tested positive for COVID-19 but they were not allowed to self-isolate.

The health workers said they could contract the virus due to the ignorance of the people who were supposed to manage them.

At the same time, there are long queues of patients outside the locked gate of the centre with some saying they desperately need medical attention.

The strike came at a time when the Department of Health has warned that Gauteng could be the next hotspot of the coronavirus in the country with infections rising at a rapid rate.

