Gauteng police pay tribute to late deputy commissioner Pharasi

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have been paying tribute to the province’s deputy police commissioner major general Theko Johannes Pharasi.

Pharasi died on Monday at the age of 59 following a short illness.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner lieutenant general Elias Mawela on Monday lamented the sudden vacuum in the leadership of Gauteng SAPS left by Pharasi’s death.

“General Pharasi departs at a time when his intellect, passion, commitment, professionalism, and assertiveness are most needed as security forces strive to maintain a balance between crime prevention and enforcing the COVID-19 Disaster Management Regulations,” Mawela said in a statement.

Pharasi was set to retire from service at the age of 60 in November this year.

