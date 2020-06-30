20°C / 22°C
Gauteng police pay tribute to late deputy commissioner Pharasi

Major general Theko Johannes Pharasi died on Monday at the age of 59 following a short illness.

Gauteng deputy police commissioner major general Theko Johannes Pharasi. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have been paying tribute to the province’s deputy police commissioner major general Theko Johannes Pharasi.

Pharasi died on Monday at the age of 59 following a short illness.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner lieutenant general Elias Mawela on Monday lamented the sudden vacuum in the leadership of Gauteng SAPS left by Pharasi’s death.

“General Pharasi departs at a time when his intellect, passion, commitment, professionalism, and assertiveness are most needed as security forces strive to maintain a balance between crime prevention and enforcing the COVID-19 Disaster Management Regulations,” Mawela said in a statement.

Pharasi was set to retire from service at the age of 60 in November this year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

