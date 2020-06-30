Gabon parliament votes to decriminalise homosexuality

The central African country’s National Assembly had voted late Tuesday to adopt an amendment to criminal legislation to remove a paragraph prohibiting 'sexual relations between persons of the same sex'.

LIBREVILLE, Gabon - Gabon's Senate on Monday voted to decriminalise homosexuality, sparking an outcry from traditionalists that this went against local social and religious norms.

The central African country’s National Assembly had voted late on Tuesday to adopt an amendment to criminal legislation to remove a paragraph prohibiting "sexual relations between persons of the same sex".

On Monday, 59 senators in the upper house also voted to scrap the law, with 17 against and four abstentions.

It will formally become law once the president -- whose government pushed for the amendment -- ratifies it.

But several prominent politicians and clergymen and imams have reacted angrily to this development, saying it was an "un-African" measure aimed at appeasing foreign donors.

The criminalisation of homosexuality went almost unnoticed in this country of less than two million inhabitants when it was adopted last year. The text was introduced by the Senate, the upper house, into a draft law in July 2019.

It stipulated that having homosexual relations in Gabon was considered "an offence against morality", punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of five million CFA francs ($8,600, 7,600 euros).

Homosexuality is widely criminalised in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than half of its countries banning or repressing homosexual relations -- in a few places, with the threat of the death penalty.