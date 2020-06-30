EC has highest number of pupils infected with COVID-19, Parliament told

The province has 270 learners from 154 schools affected, where 271 staff have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape currently has the highest number of pupils reported to be infected with COVID-19, Parliament has been told.

This is followed by the Western Cape, where 332 schools have been affected, with 134 learners and 557 staff testing positive.

The Department of Basic Education, which is phasing in the reopening of schools, briefed the National Assembly’s education oversight committee earlier on Tuesday.

In total, 775 schools countrywide have been directly affected by COVID-19, with 523 learners and 1,169 staff testing positive.

Department of Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that Gauteng came after the Eastern and Western Cape in terms of numbers, with 176 schools affected and where 270 learners and 271 pupils had been found to be positive.

KwaZulu-Natal has reported 63 schools affected, involving a total of 13 learners and 63 staff.

