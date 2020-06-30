DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets

MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct claims against Helen Zille.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that an investigation into its federal chairperson Helen Zille's apartheid tweets would be conducted over the next few weeks.

Party members demanded that she be investigated for tweeting: "There are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid".

She also tweeted that former President FW de Klerk "decided to dismantle apartheid".

MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct claims against Zille.

As part of the probe, the party will get Zille's side of the matter.

She's referred her tweet to the party to determine whether she's breached any rules or regulations.

It's been reported that DA Gauteng spokesperson on Education, Khume Ramulifho, and DA MP, Hlanganani Gumbi, have laid complaints with the party.

Once the investigation report is obtained, the party's Federal Executive has the duty to decide whether the former Western Cape Premier must answer to formal charges at a formal disciplinary hearing.

