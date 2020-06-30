CT taxi bosses undecided on joining Santaco defiance of regulations

Santaco representatives in the Western Cape have met but not all associations are in favour of breaking the law, despite the financial strain.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi bosses in the Western Cape have not yet reached agreement over whether to support a call to disregard lockdown regulations.

Taxi body Santaco's Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal affiliates have been loading up to a 100% this week, in contravention of a restriction limited operators to 70% capacity.

Taxi drivers at Cape Town's station deck told Eyewitness News that they would adhere to lockdown regulations, even though the restrictions had hit them hard.

"We're sticking to the regulation of 10 people because if the traffic cop catches me, he's going to fine me and it's going to cost me R3,000 or R4,000, so I'm not making money at the end of the day."

However, there are those who'll take a chance for an extra buck.

"Sometimes I take an extra one or two and the people complain and then I rather take the extra passengers out," another driver said.

Drivers said that they supported the call for operations to resume at full capacity.

"I'd like for us to load at full capacity again. You can drive from Wynberg to Cape Town with only 10 people but at the end of the day, our target is still extremely high."

Santaco in the Western Cape has not yet arrived at an official position on whether to support a call on drivers to load at full capacity even though it's in contravention of lockdown regulations aimed at ensuring social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

